MARGIE FAYE STUMP, 93, of Saint Albans, went home to be with The Lord and her sweet husband on September 20,2021.
Margies favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:6, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God", and today we are thankful. Thankful for all the precious time we spent with her. Her gentle sweet heart touched the lives of many. She spent most of her time serving others at Bethel Baptist Church, where she was the last charter member. She devoted her life to being a wonderful mother, caring nanny, and most importantly a woman of God. She was a virtuous woman with a servants heart. So today, and everyday we give thanks.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul E. Stump; beautiful daughter, Deborah K. Eplin, and son, Jack E. Stump.
Survived by son Paul E. Stump, Jr. (Carolyn); daughter, Paula Miller (Bob); son in law, Bert Eplin;.grandchildren, Craig E. Stump, Paul Edward Stump (Rita), Beth Stansbury (Scott), Amber Moore (Sam), Kristin Scott (Marcus), and Malissa Miller; great grandchildren, Katherine, Ashley, Nate, Wyatt, Brock, Brice, Campbell, Eli, Eva, Mason, and Ella. As well as her nieces and nephews and her very special friend and neighbor, Annie Carr.
A Service to Honor the Life of Margie will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Chuck Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. We respectfully ask, for the safety of yourself and others, that you wear a mask while inside our facility and practice social distancing.
Services will be live streamed.
