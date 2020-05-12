MARGIE LEE STOLLINGS, 81, of Chapmanville, WV was born June 6, 1938. She departed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence. At Margie's wishes, her remains are to be cremated and the family will have a private burial of her cremains. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville is serving the Stollings Family.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Broughton, Everett Edward - 2 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Garden, Yawkey.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Proctor, Rosetta - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Mausoleum Chapel.
Vaughn, Richard - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.