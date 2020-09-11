Margie Robinette

MARGIE LEE ROBINETTE, 90, of Charleston, WV, joined her heavenly family on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after a short illness, at Meadowbrook Acres.
Margie was born May 8, 1930 and was a lifelong resident of the Kanawha Valley. She was a young nursing student at Staats Hospital in Charleston, where she worked for several years before moving to the Elk River area to raise her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Marvin Edward Robinette, her father, Leo Franklin McCown, her mother, Mary Jane Gibson McCown and a sister, Greta Boley.
Margie is survived by a sister, Gertrude Chambers of Elkview, her daughters Linda Williams of Ripley and Teresa (David) Robinson of TX, her sons Larry (Molly) Robinette of Bramwell and Jason (Liz) Robinette of Ripley, four grandchildren: Chad Robinson of PA, Michelle Forester of TX, James Robinette, Amanda Brinkley and Candace Robinette all of WV, and a host of great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at Meadowbrook Acres for their care and kindness during this difficult time.
Hafer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.