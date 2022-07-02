MARGIE WARNER, 57, a lifelong resident of the Charleston area passed away on June 27 at HospiceCare surrounded by her loving family after a 13 year battle with breast cancer.
Margie was born to Charlie and Ann Warner, and grew up on 24th Street in Dunbar and on Old Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. She graduated from Nitro High School in 1983 and went on to pursue one of her many talents. Margie later graduated from The Charleston School of Beauty Culture, Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and Jingles of London. She had a gift of making people feel beautiful. Even as Margie moved on to Nursing, she showed up for decades with her "beauty bag" wherever and for whoever needed it, always wanting to do for others even when she needed help. Punctuality was not one of Margie's strongest suits, because she made one more stop to help someone out.
Margie went back to school in the 1990s to pursue a new career for her lifetime. She graduated from the University of Charleston School of Nursing and worked at Charleston Area Medical Center for over 25 years as a Registered Nurse. She did not know a stranger in the hospital. Her career at CAMC covered a variety of floors, departments and people, including 2 West, Cardiac Cath Lab, Memorial Operating Room, Post-Cardiac Cath Unit, and Pre-Admission Testing Telemedicine. Margie loved her fellow nurses dearly.
Margie is survived by her significant other of over 20 years, Mark McClung, and his son Jacob, her adoring son Mason Laremore of Denver, CO, stepdaughter Onni Laremore Heberlein (Kurt) of Bailey, CO, stepson Tony Laremore of Aurora, CO, her loving parents, sister Kathy Haught (Cameron) of Fripp Island, SC, brother Charlie Warner (Laura) of Columbus, OH, brother Steve Warner of Cross Lanes, sister Susie Murad of Charleston, and sister Nancy Tiffey (Ed) of Charleston. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews who were the light of her life -- Katie Haught, Clara Haught, Annie Warner, Blair Stuart, Patrick Tiffey, Kevin Tiffey, Frances Tiffey, Warner Murad, and Farris Murad. Margie loved attending their sporting and other events, and traveled to see them as much as she could. Family was everything to Margie, she was very proud of each and every one of them.
Margie was an inspiration to all as to the way she lived her life and the way she lived with her cancer. Margie proclaimed that she was "living with cancer, not dying of cancer." The last 13 years were like the ones before as Margie found ways to help others, whether it was cutting hair, manicuring nails, assisting with medical issues, cleaning someone's house, rescuing animals, feeding the hungry, planting a garden, or just taking someone to lunch. Margie's family members and friends are all better people because of her, and her stellar example of how to treat others with endless compassion.
The Warner family wishes to thank everyone at the CAMC Cancer Center who participated in Margie's care and treatment during her journey, and for the personal attention given by Dr. Justin Cohen of Charleston and Dr. Marta Haney of Lexington, KY. Many of her health care providers became personal friends. A Celebration of Margie's Life will be held at a later date.