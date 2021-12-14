Marguerite Clark Spence

MARGUERITE "MARGOT" CLARK SPENCE, of Derwood, MD, passed away peacefully on the evening of December 7 at the age of 72 after a battle with ALS. Born and raised in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ellsworth and Caroline (Hill) Clark.
Margot graduated from Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in 1968 and subsequently earned an Associates Degree in liberal arts from Marymount University. She also attended Dunbarton College prior to the school's closure in 1973. Margot raised her two children in Woodbridge, VA, and volunteered for many years at Antietam Elementary School. Later returning to Charleston, she concluded her working career as a secretary at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.
She loved to laugh and tell stories. She enjoyed quoting films and singing songs. Margot was very musically inclined, particularly on the piano. She could easily pick up a song by ear and play it without any sheet music. In her twenties, she walked into Clyde's restaurant in Washington D.C. and earned an entertaining job on the spot. She was a kind and loving individual and kept in touch with many friends throughout her life, both in Charleston and in the D.C. metropolitan area.
Margot was predeceased by her parents and by her sister, Elizabeth Barnes. She is survived by her daughters, Caroline Creson and Rachel Dushenko, and by their husbands Jeff Creson and Sergey Dushenko. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Audrey and Julian Creson; a sister, Caroline McDaniel; a brother, Ellsworth Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Margot in Rockville, MD, in the spring of 2022. For updates for the service please view and sign the online family guestbook at pumphreyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the ALS Association in Margot's name.