MARGUERITE DARLENE HOLLEY, age 95, of Fairplain, West Virginia, passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born February 10, 1925, in Sandyville, West Viginia, to the late Hyre Lee and Leota M. (Good) Tolley.
She is survived by daughters Sheila Byers, Nancy (Danny) Harris, Libby (Marc) Scancarello, Margie (Roger) Johnson, and sister-in-law, Kay Tolley; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, four great- great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Holley; son, Frank Holley; daughter-in-law, Carol; son-in-law, Buck Whitman; sisters, Hazel (Rufus) Hinzman and Mildred (Bud) Henry; brothers, Gilbert Tolley and Jerry Tolley.
Known to all as Margie, she was a strong woman with a big heart who found happiness in her faith and her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
There will be a private graveside service at Fairplain Cemetery, with arrangements by Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.