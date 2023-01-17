Thank you for Reading.

Maria Sophia Holstine
SYSTEM

MARIA SOPHIA HOLSTINE, 87, gained her heavenly wings January 15, 2023. She passed peacefully from this world after a short illness and surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Carl Holstine; father and mother, Vincenzo and Teresa Tassone; brother, Guisseppe "Joseph" Tassone (wife Betty); sisters, Virginia Panetta (husband Dominic) and Palma Corsaro (husband Michael).

Tags

Recommended for you