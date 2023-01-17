MARIA SOPHIA HOLSTINE, 87, gained her heavenly wings January 15, 2023. She passed peacefully from this world after a short illness and surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Carl Holstine; father and mother, Vincenzo and Teresa Tassone; brother, Guisseppe "Joseph" Tassone (wife Betty); sisters, Virginia Panetta (husband Dominic) and Palma Corsaro (husband Michael).
She is survived by her daughter, Carla Miller (husband Michael) of Boynton Beach, FL; sons, Michael Holstine of Dunmore, WV and Mark Holstine (wife Tammy) of Charleston, WV, who were caring and protective caregivers in her last years. She also leaves her adoring grandchildren, Christina Cribbs (James) of Charleston, WV, Danielle Holstine of Winter Garden, FL, Michelle Chesher (Kory) of Glenn Heights, TX, Emily Miller of Parkland, WA, David Holstine (Morgan), and Chad Holstine, both of Charleston, WV, as well as great-grandchildren Annalee (Christina), Korbyn (Michelle) and John, Cali, Sawyer and Colt (David).
Sophia worked over the years for Stone & Thomas department store, Holstine Hardware, Holstine Construction Company, and retired as a cook with the Kanawha County Board of Education, where she loved "her" kids and staff.
Funeral Services will be held at noon on Thursday January 19, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Father William Pietro officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.