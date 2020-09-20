MARIAN FERGUSON HANNA, 90, of South Charleston, West Virginia died September 16, 2020 after a short illness. She was born August 1, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the eldest child of the late Dr. Samuel J. Ferguson and Pauline Wheatley Ferguson. She was predeceased by her husband, Homer W. Hanna, Jr., and sister, Frances Ferguson Cogar.
Mrs. Hanna graduated from Stuart Hall School in Staunton, Virginia. She received her bachelor's degree in business from the University of Kentucky, located in Lexington.
Mrs. Hanna was a lifelong member of Humphrey's United Methodist Church, now Canaan United Methodist Church on Charleston's West Side where she sang in the choir and devoted countless hours to the homeless. She was an avid animal lover, but her primary love was her family and raising her three boys.
Mrs. Hanna is survived by her sons, H. Wyatt Hanna, III of South Charleston and his wife Terri, of Supply, North Carolina; Samuel F. Hanna of Charleston and his companion Brenda Magann; and William J. Hanna and his wife Luci R. Wellborn of Charleston. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
There will be a private memorial service for the family September 23, 2020 with interment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of Marian's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations be made to Canaan United Methodist Church 401 Roane St. Charleston, WV 25304.
