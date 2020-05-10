Marian Gail Byrd
MARIAN GAIL BYRD, 78, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born August 4, 1941, in South Charleston, to the late Marion and Jean Morris Bailey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Milton L. Byrd Jr.; children, Sean Byrd and Patricia Davis; brother, Joe Bailey; and son-in-law, Sterling Lewis Jr.
Gail was very active in her community, including the following groups: Pilot Club Greater Kanawha Valley, St. Albans Women's Club, Light Opera Guild, WV Symphony League, Writers Group of St. Albans, ECW of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, St. Albans Music Society and Kanawha County Federation of Democratic Women. She loved her WVU Sports, her family, and her church. Her faith was very important to her.
Surviving are her children, Deborajean Lewis of Hurricane, Katherine Grady (Charles) of Cross Lanes, Eddie Broderick (Beth) of St. Albans, Kristine Broderick (Chuck Carr) of St. Albans, and Heather Kilkka (Al) of Indian Land, S.C.; brother, Jim Bailey (Dawn) of South Charleston; sister-in-law, Linda Bailey of Kanawha City; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
A private service will be held for Marian, due to the novel Corona-virus. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit Gail's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Byrd family.