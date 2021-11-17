MARIANNA MORRISON, 78, of Sutton, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.
She was born November 11, 1943 in Akron, OH, the daughter of the late, Robert J Morrison and Ruth Bowermaster. Also preceding her in death were her daughters, Ruth Ann Westfall, Margaret Watkins and Mary Katherine Higgins; sister, Martha Moore Polan.
Marianna worked as a Customer Service Rep. for South Bell Cable TV Company and was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, Sutton.
She is survived by her three great - grandchildren, Chyanne Martin, Eli McCallister and Mya McCallister whom she adopted; sister, Barbara Jordan (John David) of Sutton; brother, Alpheus "Bo" Morrison (Rosilea) of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Joshua Mathis, Leeann Berry, Anthony McCallister, and 5 other great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton. Burial will follow at Morrison Ridge Cemetery, Airport Rd., Sutton. Friends may call noon till 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers family suggest donations be made to: WVU Hospice, 2673 Davisson Run Rd. Clarksburg, WV 26301, in honor of Marianna Morrison.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is humbled to be serving the Morrison family.