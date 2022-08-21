MARIBETH HENSON, 65, of Bono, Arkansas, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on August 15, 2022.
She was born to the late Francis Marion and Viola Miller Harmon in Kansas City, MO. She served her country in the United State Marine Corp, and later attended Morris Harvey where she obtained her nursing degree. She worked as an RN for many years at CAMC General and Memorial Hospitals. More recently she earned the Firefighter Class I and II certifications in Missouri.
Maribeth was an active member of the Bono Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to encourage veterans with the Veterans Helping Veterans organization. Her smile was contagious, and her abilities were innumerable. She never met a stranger and had a unique way of making each of us feel so special to her. To have known Maribeth was a true blessing from the Lord.
Maribeth is survived by her dedicated partner Jerry Miller, of Bono, AR; sons, Nelson Henson, of Jacksonville, NC, Robert RD Henson (Jodi), of Elkview, WV, and Paul Henson (Kristi), of Charleston, WV; daughter, Mary Samples (Jake) of Deland, Florida; 12 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
A service to Honor the Life of Maribeth will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Pastor Jake Samples officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories and online condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV.