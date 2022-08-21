Thank you for Reading.

MARIBETH HENSON, 65, of Bono, Arkansas, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on August 15, 2022.

She was born to the late Francis Marion and Viola Miller Harmon in Kansas City, MO. She served her country in the United State Marine Corp, and later attended Morris Harvey where she obtained her nursing degree. She worked as an RN for many years at CAMC General and Memorial Hospitals. More recently she earned the Firefighter Class I and II certifications in Missouri.

