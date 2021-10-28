MARIE B. RUNION, 84, formerly of Rand, WV, went home to celebrate with her Lord on October 25, 2021.
Marie will be remembered for the love she had for her children and the love and mentorship for many children she was able to guide towards a successful life as adults. She became a fixture through her constant support and cheerleading for the kids at Rand Elementary, Belle Bulldogs, and DuPont Panthers where she would always volunteer at school, drive for events, work the concession, or cheer on the sidelines. She helped plan DuPont reunion events and was on the committee for the merger into Riverside High School. Her greatest joy was all the children who called her mom!
Marie's greatest love was always her love for our Lord and her work in the church in His service. You never called her on Sundays or Wednesdays because that was the Lord's day. She is now with the greatest Pastor of all times singing and celebrating with all her family and friends who have gone before her.
Preceded in death were her parents Helen and Murl Phillips; her beloved granddaughter Chasity Shingleton; and Clarence F. Runion II.
She is survived by her children: Frank (Ann) Runion, Denise (John) Thompson, Lisa (Jon) Cyrus; grandchildren: Amber (Mike) Cox, Jason (Christian) Runion, Tiffany (Roger) Wyatt, Madison Cyrus, Chris (Caitlin) Runion, Melanie (Tom) Snyder, and Lydia Cyrus; and several great grandchildren.
Celebration of Marie's life will be held on November 27, 2021, at Big Bottom Baptist Church, 1259 Campbells Creek Dr, Tad, WV, from 12 - 2:30 pm in the activity center. Stop by at any time to enjoy friendship, fond memories, and food (Marie's favorite things to do).
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mator's Kids Foundation, Inc., PO Box 866, Belle, WV 25015, in her memory will be graciously appreciated.