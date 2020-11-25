MARIE FRANCES GENTRY, 70, of Elkview passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Riverside Health and Rehab, St. Albans.
She was a member of Riverview Gospel Tabernacle, Charleston. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children, Roberta (John) Meadows of Pinch, John Gentry of Pinch, Victoria Gentry of Charleston and Robert Legg, Jr. of Charleston; grandchildren, Jordan, Paige, and Shelbi.
A private family graveside service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Dallas Staples officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.