MARIE GRASS, 87, of Yawkey, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 6, 2021, at home.
Marie was a member of Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek and a former Avon Lady.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Grass; sisters, Irene Johnson and Bernice Hedley; and brother Lloyd Holstein.
Marie is survived by sisters, Opal Cummings and Margie Johnson; many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Daniel Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Midkiff Cemetery, Sumerco. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.