MARIE K. CARDENAS, 71, of Charleston, passed away at her residence on April 16, 2020. There will be no services held at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Gillispie, Frederick - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.
Hanshaw Sr., Harvey - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
King, Alice - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Stalnaker, Joseph - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.