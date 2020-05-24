MARIE (KISER) TINSLEY, 90, of Charleston, passed away May 15, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division.
She was a retired Cook from Kanawha County Schools after 35 years of services. She was a loving wife and mother.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband of 56 years, Russell Tinsley; parents, William O. and Emma Virginia Morris Kiser; and sister, Mona Agee.
Left to mourn her passing is her daughter and caregiver, Pam Tinsley; brother, Bill Kiser of Martinsburg and Eddie Kiser of Jacksonville, Florida, and her sister, Jatta Panaro of Jupiter, Florida.
Marie will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Per her request, private services were held Monday, May 18, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Tinsley Family.