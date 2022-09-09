MARIE WILKINSON THAXTON died peacefully in Charleston Area Medical Center on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in Charleston, West Virginia. She was 94.
Marie was born on October 16, 1927 in Sissonville, West Virginia, the only child of Andrew J. and Gladys T. Wilkinson. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. She married Donald "Dick" Thaxton, the love of her life, on June 23, 1950. Together they had a life filled with family, friends, happiness, and adventure. They loved to travel and experience new places.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she attended for many years. She also attended the Charleston Baptist Temple. She loved Southern Gospel Music, especially the Hoppers, and she was a member of the Beni Kedem Widows Club.
Marie will be remembered for her intelligence, strong independence, sharp wit, and fierce loyalty to those she loved. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, her parents, and many family members and friends.
Marie is survived by nephew, Keith Thaxton; nieces, Deana Thaxton Samms and Lisa Thaxton Allen; grandnephews, Michael Thaxton and Justin Thaxton; and a host of loving and faithful friends. Special thanks to Michael Thaxton and his mother, Joan Gortney, who welcomed her into their home to live. During the last few months, Marie felt especially loved and blessed because of their generous attention and devoted care.
A service to honor Marie is scheduled for Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Stoner officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Thaxton Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shriners Children's Hospital.