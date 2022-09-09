Thank you for Reading.

Marie Wilkinson Thaxton
MARIE WILKINSON THAXTON died peacefully in Charleston Area Medical Center on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in Charleston, West Virginia. She was 94.

Marie was born on October 16, 1927 in Sissonville, West Virginia, the only child of Andrew J. and Gladys T. Wilkinson. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. She married Donald "Dick" Thaxton, the love of her life, on June 23, 1950. Together they had a life filled with family, friends, happiness, and adventure. They loved to travel and experience new places.

