MARIESSA KELLY ARTHUR, 51, of Leon, passed away suddenly at her home Monday, June 14, 2021. A funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Leon. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Saturday at the funeral home.
