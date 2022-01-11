MARIETTA CAVENDER WISNIEWSKI, 95, of Charleston, WV passed away January 9, 2022 at Brookdale Charleston Gardens. She was born in Charleston, WV to the late Samuel W. Cavender and Louisa Annie Jordan on September 6, 1926. She is also preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Wisniewski; brother Manford Cavender; sisters Dorothy Jones, Violet Shinn, Velma Harrison, Mabel Morris, Edena Edens and Goldie Henson. Marietta was a retired supervisor with the Department of Human Services with 24 years of service, former employee with Thomas Fields Company with 13 years of service, a life member of Charleston Mountain Mission Church, Believers Sunday School Class and a member of Ina Webb Travel Club. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 12, 1 p.m. at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Petry officiating. Guests will be received an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charleston Mountain Mission Church 1600 7th Avenue Charleston, WV 25302. Condolences may be sent to cpjfuneralhome.com. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Wisniewski family.