MARIETTA H. WISE, 80, of Millwood, passed away on April 1, 2020, at her home after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Friday, April 3, 2020
Archer, Eleanora - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Haggerty, Juanita - Noon, Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Johnson, Harlan - 2 p.m., Blakeley Cemetery, Pond Gap.
Lane, Pauline - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Miller, Jonathan - 11 a.m., Dequasie Cemetery, Lockbridge.
Painter, William - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Shamblin, Joan - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.