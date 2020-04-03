Marietta H. Wise

MARIETTA H. WISE, 80, of Millwood, passed away on April 1, 2020, at her home after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, April 3, 2020

Archer, Eleanora - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.

Haggerty, Juanita - Noon, Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Johnson, Harlan - 2 p.m., Blakeley Cemetery, Pond Gap.

Lane, Pauline - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.

Miller, Jonathan - 11 a.m., Dequasie Cemetery, Lockbridge.

Painter, William - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Shamblin, Joan - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.