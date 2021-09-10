MARILOU McKINNEY 72 of Hurricane, WV passed away August 31, 2021, after a short illness.
She was born February 23, 1949, in Wood County WV to the late Garland and Martha Wilson.
Marilou worked at Putnam County Bank where she retired after 20+ years of service. She was a member of Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene and the Hurricane Women's Club.
Marilou was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bud Wilson, an infant sister and 4 infant children.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years Dan McKinney, daughters Angela (Louie) Nomar, April (Brad) Gibson, sisters Barbara Ralph, Carol (Bill) Wotring, Donna (Steve) Sellers and brother Phillip (Jodie) Wilson, father-in-law Clinton McKinney, brothers-in-law Steve (Jewel) McKinney, Jeff (Randy) McKinney, a sister-in-law LoRee Pauls. Grandchildren Chase, Clint (Carly), Levi (Megan), Loren, Lacey, Luke and 3 great grandchildren Grayson, Ethan, Ryan, numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved pets Molly, Jack and Trixie.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday September 11, 2021, at Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene with pastor Paul Whiteford and pastor John Hayes officiating, visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery South, Parkersburg WV.