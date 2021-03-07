MARILYN DONNA AROSE (RIFFLE) 90, being conformed to the likeness of Christ has completed her journey to perfection and joined her Lord and Savior in eternal rest on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Mom was born in Morgantown, WV on March 20, 1930, the second daughter of the late Harry B. and Georgia Hiawatha Riffle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Sam, and sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Bob Gower.
Marilyn grew up in the Village of New Geneva, Pennsylvania and attended Indiana State College in Indiana, PA. It was after transferring to West Virginia University to become a dietician, that she met the love of her life, Sam Arose. They married on September 12, 1953 and enjoyed 53 years of marriage. They raised 5 children beginning in Philadelphia, PA in 1953, moving to Charleston, WV in 1956, and finally to St. Albans, WV in 1964. Graduating from WVU in 1952 with a Home Economics degree she became a registered dietician and worked for Thomas Memorial and Charleston Area Medical Center hospitals. She retired in 1988 from the Charleston Area Medical Center dietetics department. She was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and looked forward to the meals following Mass with her friends at Tim Horton's or The Rio Grande restaurants. Mom loved playing the piano and enjoyed duets with Dad accompanying her on the clarinet. She was always up for a game of cards and was a skilled bridge player who belonged to several bridge groups. She was an avid WVU sports fan and enjoyed the cinema, visiting the racetrack, and scratch offs. She must have always won because you never heard when she lost. She was a great cook and baker and loved to entertain during the holidays. Her recipes will live on through her children.
Marilyn is survived by five children, Sam and wife, Jill; John and wife, Libby; Harry and wife, Vicki; Kim Keiffer and husband, Denny; and Pat and wife, Cynthia; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Marilyn is also survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Maureen and John Doerfler, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Albans, WV on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11 a.m., with Celebrant Patrick M. McDonough officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to Mass. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. The family requests face masks and social distancing be respected during the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Macular Degeneration Foundation, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, or your favorite charity.
You may visit Marilyn's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
