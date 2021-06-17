MARILYN F. DENNEY, 88, of Bluefield, WV, died Monday June 14, 2021 at her home.
Born May 6, 1933, in Brady's Bend, PA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Marshall and Gretta Kifer Marshall.
Mrs. Denney had worked as a secretary for lawyers' offices and several churches. She was a clerk and secretary for C&O Railroad, worked in the office at Parkersburg Community College (WVU Parkersburg), and had been a Library Aid for Kanawha County Schools. She had also worked as a Girl Scout executive, Black Diamond Council, and at Social Services, Mercer County homeless programs (Bluefield) and Cabell County Coalition for the Homeless, Huntington, WV.
Mrs. Denney had a Secretarial Degree, Stenotype Institute of Pittsburgh; A.B. Degree in Social Science, Bluefield State College. She also attended the University of Pittsburgh, Marshall College (University), and West Virginia Wesleyan.
She was a member of the following clubs and civic organizations: Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Reading-Aloud-to-Children volunteer; member of American Field Service Student Exchange; Church School teacher; United Methodist Women; Division of Health & Welfare and Board of Higher Education and Campus Ministry, United Methodist Church; work teams to Jamaica, Mexico, Hungary, Russia, and West Virginia communities (1981-1988, 2007-2008), Prayer Shawl Ministry and Circle 5, Trinity United Methodist Church.
Her hobbies and interests included church, friends, mission work teams, sewing and needlework, reading, music, art, and nature.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 491/2 years, Dr. James R. Denney; sisters, Vera Marshall and Delores (Dee) Webster; and brothers, Roy and Ray Marshall.
Survivors include her children, William (Bill) Denney of Bluefield, WV, Kathleen Denney Fritch and husband Eric of Melbourne, FL, and Janet Denney Torelli and husband Robert of Atlantic Beach, FL; grandchildren, Jonathan Erik Fritch, Michelle Lane and husband Ryan, Addison Ross Mendoza and wife Emily, and Baillie Elizabeth Bedford and husband Josh; seven great-grandchildren, Sophia Bedford, Hope Bedford, Mia Bedford, Gavin Bedford, Mila Mendoza, Jaina Lane, and Scarlet "Lettie" Lane; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday June 19, 2021 at 2 p.m., from the Mercer Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Fisher officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m., until the service hour. A graveside service will be held on Monday June 21, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the West Virginia Conference of United Methodist Church Volunteers In Mission program, or to Trinity United Methodist Church, Ministries of Mercy.
Those wishing to share memories or condolence messages with the family may do so by visiting www.MercerFuneralHome.com