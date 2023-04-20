Thank you for Reading.

MARILYN FAY NEWHOUSE went home to be with Jesus on April 15, 2023. Marilyn was born on April 28, 1959. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Newhouse; her parents Joanna Woods Phillips and William Kemp Phillips Sr; Her sister, Judy Caldwell, her brothers, William Kemp Phillips Jr and Ricky Phillips.

Marilyn is survived by her two children, Lindsey Crowder (Todd) of Elkview and Robert Seth Newhouse (Brooke) of Pittsburgh, PA; her twin sister, Carolyn Nichols of Sissonville; her sister, Betty Fisher (Jimmy) of Elkview, and Carol Hebard of California; grandchildren, Tytan, Lexius, Diezel, Camara, and Taylan Crowder of Elkview; her special cousins Brianna Stump, and Deanna of Florida Marilyn was survived by eleven nieces and nephews: Rhonda Castle, Brian Caldwell, Amy Leadmon, Kingsley Barker, Danielle White, Heather Samples, Mollie Phillips, Tammy Agee, Timmy Phillips, Todd Phillips, and Terry Phillips. She was also survived by fourteen great nieces and nephews: Derek Castle, Mackenzie Kelly, Logan Caldwell, Jace Caldwell, Jake Leadmon; Ritchie Barker, Jordan Barker, Will Sigmon, Khaki Samples, Mason Agee, Tristan Phillips, Dylan Phillips, Tyler Phillips. and Nick Phillips she is also survived by seven great great nieces and nephews: Luke Castle, Laken Castle, Isabella Sigmon, Blakely Sigmon, Hensley Agee, Baylor Caldwell, and Brooks Kelly.

