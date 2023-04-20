MARILYN FAY NEWHOUSE went home to be with Jesus on April 15, 2023. Marilyn was born on April 28, 1959. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Newhouse; her parents Joanna Woods Phillips and William Kemp Phillips Sr; Her sister, Judy Caldwell, her brothers, William Kemp Phillips Jr and Ricky Phillips.
Marilyn is survived by her two children, Lindsey Crowder (Todd) of Elkview and Robert Seth Newhouse (Brooke) of Pittsburgh, PA; her twin sister, Carolyn Nichols of Sissonville; her sister, Betty Fisher (Jimmy) of Elkview, and Carol Hebard of California; grandchildren, Tytan, Lexius, Diezel, Camara, and Taylan Crowder of Elkview; her special cousins Brianna Stump, and Deanna of Florida Marilyn was survived by eleven nieces and nephews: Rhonda Castle, Brian Caldwell, Amy Leadmon, Kingsley Barker, Danielle White, Heather Samples, Mollie Phillips, Tammy Agee, Timmy Phillips, Todd Phillips, and Terry Phillips. She was also survived by fourteen great nieces and nephews: Derek Castle, Mackenzie Kelly, Logan Caldwell, Jace Caldwell, Jake Leadmon; Ritchie Barker, Jordan Barker, Will Sigmon, Khaki Samples, Mason Agee, Tristan Phillips, Dylan Phillips, Tyler Phillips. and Nick Phillips she is also survived by seven great great nieces and nephews: Luke Castle, Laken Castle, Isabella Sigmon, Blakely Sigmon, Hensley Agee, Baylor Caldwell, and Brooks Kelly.
Marilyn loved her whole family. She was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Marilyn was a wonderful Christian lady, She was a great witness to others. She attended Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and also River Ridge Church. She was a leader in their program Celebrate Recovery. She helped many people through this program. She also participated in many ladies Bible Study groups.
Marilyn loved Goofy, Disney trips, and camping with her family. She loved watching her kids and her grandchildren in all their sports activities, band activities, Show Choir performances, etc.
Marilyn battled Rheumatoid Arthritis since she was five years old. She lived in constant pain but she always tried to keep smiling and wanted to always put others first. Her final battle was her need of a double lung transplant. She was in the hospital in Pittsburgh, PA for six months. The actual lung transplant was a success, but she had so many other complications which she could not overcome. Jesus called her home to Heaven and now she is no longer suffering.
Marilyn will truly be missed by her family and friends who loved her so much.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor and Speaker JD Gandee officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 12 - 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.