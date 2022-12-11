MARILYN GAYLE STONESTREET, 67, of Charleston peacefully and unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2022. She was born on September 8, 1955, the fourth of six children, and was the daughter of the late Denzil W.and Elaine Lawton Stonestreet. She is survived by her siblings Wayne (Cindy), Dr. Greg (Anita), Dana (Jana), Jan Liberati (Dr. Mark), and David (Mireille) and many nieces and nephews, Bryan, Matthew, Charles; Andrew, Lauren, Stephen, Caitlin; John, Joanna, Daniel; Nathan, Natalie, Jenna; Evan, Liam; and several great nieces and nephews.
Marilyn Gayle graduated from Nitro HS, took some classes at WVSU, and then attended Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, VA earning a degree in Social Work. She attended Lehigh County Community College and earned an Associates in Applied Science for Therapeutic Recreation Assistant in Schnecksville, PA, where she then lived for 17 years working for a nursing home and managing her apartment building. She moved back to Charleston and resided with her parents until their passing. She then lived on her own, and spent the last nine years of her life in Putnam Genesis nursing home with the dedicated help of caregiver Kathy Fields and the great staff at Putnam.
She loved music and worshipping her Lord, singing in the choir at Perrow Presbyterian and adding great harmonies. Her mother taught her a love of music by singing hymns with the family. She had a love of nature and gardening, drying basil to give as gifts, cooking, canning, making and sharing many homemade crafts. Some of her best times were working in the garden and preserving the produce. She loved to write poetry, and did so throughout her life, giving love and encouragement as she would send her poems to many. Compiling her poems into a book, she self-published and her photography graced the cover. Also an artist, she did beautiful sketches and chalk drawings that are framed. Growing up at her sprawling family home, she enjoyed their collie Lassie, playing card games with her family, trips to their Braxton County farm, Girl Scouts, being on the Tennis team in Jr H/HS and a part of the youth group at Perrow. She also worked in the Stonestreet Trailer Park for her dad in Cross Lanes. Later in life she worked at her brother Greg's office, Cross Lanes Family Practice, and enjoyed being a part of the staff.
Marilyn was kind, compassionate, hardworking and meticulous, very creative, with a beautiful smile and a giving heart. She had a fierce love for her family. She was loved by many and shared her faith and God's love freely.
The celebration of Marilyn Gayle will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home on Rocky Fork in Cross Lanes with Mark Adessa officiating.
Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations, specify 'Memorial for Marilyn Stonestreet', can be made out to Perrow Presbyterian Church, 5345 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 for the ministry to the children and community at Phunanane Academy in South Africa with the Mark & Sarah Haver Tewey family.