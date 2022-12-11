Thank you for Reading.

Marilyn Gayle Stonestreet
MARILYN GAYLE STONESTREET, 67, of Charleston peacefully and unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2022. She was born on September 8, 1955, the fourth of six children, and was the daughter of the late Denzil W.and Elaine Lawton Stonestreet. She is survived by her siblings Wayne (Cindy), Dr. Greg (Anita), Dana (Jana), Jan Liberati (Dr. Mark), and David (Mireille) and many nieces and nephews, Bryan, Matthew, Charles; Andrew, Lauren, Stephen, Caitlin; John, Joanna, Daniel; Nathan, Natalie, Jenna; Evan, Liam; and several great nieces and nephews.

Marilyn Gayle graduated from Nitro HS, took some classes at WVSU, and then attended Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, VA earning a degree in Social Work. She attended Lehigh County Community College and earned an Associates in Applied Science for Therapeutic Recreation Assistant in Schnecksville, PA, where she then lived for 17 years working for a nursing home and managing her apartment building. She moved back to Charleston and resided with her parents until their passing. She then lived on her own, and spent the last nine years of her life in Putnam Genesis nursing home with the dedicated help of caregiver Kathy Fields and the great staff at Putnam.

