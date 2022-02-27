MARILYN MAE (HILL) SAMMS MASON, 91, of Charleston passed away at Glenmont Nursing Facility in Hilliard, OH, on February 22, 2022. Marilyn was born May 7, 1930 in Huntington, WV, daughter of Nellie Mae and Herbert Newell Hill, Sr. She was predeceased by her parents, step-father Bert M. Blackwell, brother Herbert N. Hill, Jr., step-brother Robert Blackwell, husband John "Jack" VanFleet Samms, husband William David Mason and daughter Miriam Susan Mason.
Marilyn grew up living above Koury's Sweet Shop on Morris Street and was graduated from Charleston High School in 1948. She took classes at Morris Harvey College and worked for WV Department of Natural Resources, WV Public Lands Corporation and Peggy Miller, Kanawha County Clerk.
Marilyn was a life-long and dedicated member of the Christian Science church in Charleston and St. Albans. Marilyn had a deep love for each member of her church "family" and regularly visited, cared for, and read to those who were no longer able to attend in person. She loved the WV Symphony and was proud that her father-in-law had played an important role in its foundation. She and her husband David were long-time supporters of the Union Mission, Manna Meal, WV Public Broadcasting and environmental causes. Marilyn spent many long days in the field with David, holding the plumb bob as he surveyed, and they enjoyed birding, even in the winter for the Christmas bird count. They were members of the Handlan Chapter of the Brooks Bird Club.
In order to enrich the lives of her daughters, Marilyn volunteered many years as a Girl Scout leader and served as a camp counselor so the girls could afford to attend summer camp.
In Marilyn's last years she enjoyed living at "The Virginia" and appreciated all her neighbors, and especially Alfreda and Sam Thompson who so lovingly watched out for her.
Marilyn is survived by her beloved sister Anna Belle "AB" Compton, a long-time resident of Nitro, now living in Charleston, step-brother Don Wassum of Teaneck, NJ, and two sisters-in-law Miriam Abernethy and Barbara Mason, both of Charleston. Marilyn is survived by daughters Jacquelyn "Jackie" Mae Samms Fields of Maricopa, AZ; Elizabeth "Libby" Anderson of Phoenix, AZ and husband Bob; Rebecca "Becky" Park of Charleston and husband Andy; and Margaret Lavigne of Charleston and fianc Tom Landon.
Left to cherish her memory are her 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren: Tim Spaulding of Escondido, CA, and his children Sydney, Sophie and Connor; Christina Mae DeVine of Midland, MI, husband Dan, children Danielle and Sam; Lisa Jeffrey of Wilmington, NC; April Squire of Maricopa, AZ, husband Chris, their children Rebecca, Ashley and her fianc Kameron Karr; David Spaulding of Grand Prairie, TX, wife Laura and son Alex; Shaun Anderson of Phoenix, AZ; Dana Anderson of Scottsdale, AZ, wife Leah Cumberbatch and daughter Olivia; Brittany Ren of Portland, OR, husband Ben; William Joseph Bolte who is currently traveling the world; Charles Bolte of Missoula, MT and fianc e Erin Nyberg; Beth Ann Bolte of Gales Ferry, CT, husband Chris Mason, their twins Phoebe and Athena; Lewis Bolte of Spencer, WV, and fianc e Elisabeth Coombs, and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn held dear to her heart the Hatfield family and the Koval family who were part of many family activities and celebrations. The family is grateful to the National Foundation for Christian Science Nursing and the loving staff at Glenmont CS Nursing Facility for the care Marilyn received in her last months.
An interactive memorial service will be shared virtually on Sunday, March 6 at 2pm Eastern. Contact marilynmasonservice@gmail.com for information on how to join the online service. Gifts in Marilyn's memory to Manna Meal will be especially appreciated "So the hungry can eat". See MannaMeal.org or donate by check mailed to 1105 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301.