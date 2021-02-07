MARILYN MILLER FLETCHER, 89, passed away January 2, 2021 in Columbia, SC.
Marilyn was a trailblazer in broadcasting in Charleston, as an on-air personality and in operations, and later as Executive Director of the WV Broadcasters Association, which awarded her its Mel Burka Distinguished Broadcaster Award in 1992. In 2006, she was inducted into the WV Broadcasting Hall of Fame. She was awarded the Distinguished West Virginian Award by the Governor in 1997. For the full obituary, see https://tributes.com/Marilyn-Fletcher.