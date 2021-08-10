Thank you for Reading.

MARILYN PEARL (BAKER) SMITH, 80, of Leon, WV passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home following a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Leon. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

