MARILYN PEARL (BAKER) SMITH, 80, of Leon, WV passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home following a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Leon. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.