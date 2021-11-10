MARILYN R. KING, 61, of Glenville, WV; fought courageously in her battle with cancer for 5 years, but gained a home in heaven after suffering lung and brain cancer on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
She was born February 25, 1960 in Charleston, WV; daughter of Yvonne King of Glenville, and Mitchel King of Clay, WV.
Marilyn is a graduate of Gilmer County High School, class of 1978 and a graduate of Glenville State College, class of 1982 with an AB degree in English and Journalism, and a specialization in education. She was a school teacher for 17 years, having taught in California, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
She is a very accomplished pianist, having accompanied high school and college choirs. She was also an accomplished painter, writer, decorator, and a master of grammar and organization.
She was a Methodist by faith and member of the Little River United Methodist Church in South Carolina and former member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Glenville, where she taught Sunday school and accompanied the junior choirs.
In her spare time, Marilyn enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, spending time at the beach, sewing, cross stitching, needle work, spending time with family and friends, and she loved spending time with her mother.
Along with her mother and father, Marilyn is survived by her brother, Gary King of Clay, WV; several cousins, and many other wonderful family and friends.
Special thanks go out to Marilyn's caregivers, Jessica Ratliff, Kimberly Cain, and the doctors and nurses and UHC and WVU.
Marilyn's request for cremation has been honored and the family will have a celebration of Life at a later date.
Ellyson Mortuary, Inc., is honored to assist the family of Marilyn R. King with cremation arrangements.