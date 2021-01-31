Marilyn Spencer

MARILYN MILADORE SPENCER, age 82, of Pinch, WV peacefully entered the eternal gates of heaven on Thursday January 28, 2021. She is preceded in death by her father George Liebeck, Mother Marion (Cranna) Liebeck, brother Douglas Liebeck, sister-in-law Shirley Liebeck.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William Joseph Spencer; their seven children Michael(Cathy) Spencer, Steven(Kim) Spencer, Phyllis(Frank) Veltri, Paul(Norma) Spencer, Mary(Kenneth) Kirk, William(Jody) Spencer, Douglas(Lisa) Spencer; her sister Jeanette(Miles) Smith; grandchildren, Emily(Josh) Spencer-Barnes, Steven Spencer, Bryan Spencer, Matthew Spencer, Tommy Spencer, Lewis Spencer, Caitlan Kirk, Justin Kirk, Madelyn Spencer; Hannah Spencer, Hayden Spencer; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was from a small town of Pinkney MI, where she grew up on a farm tending to her beloved turkeys. Through her passion for life and love of animals, she quickly became a 4-H member at a young age. She graduated from Pinkney HS and looked forward to attending Michigan State. Her experiences lead her to many competitions and many awards within the 4-H community. One such award was her prized Reserve Champion Tom in the 1956 Jackson County 4-H Turkey Project. While attending one such event, she happened to meet a young farm boy from Coopersville MI, William or as most know as Bill. So began a friendship that would later, while at Michigan State University, turn to love for Bill. Their courtship was brief but filled with love of each other and what the future may hold for two midwestern farm kids from Michigan.
Her unending love for Bill resulted in many healthy children and future moves from her home state. So, began the journey in East Lansing where they were married then after Bill joined the US Army, they transitioned from Buffalo NY to El Paso TX then after their military service to Woodbridge VA and on to Almost Heaven West Virginia. Along the way nurturing her family with love and her desire to explore (many visits to the museums in DC) and numerous camping trips with family in tow. Her career away from home started late after most of her children had grown. Her time spent employed at Jo Ann fabrics allowed her creative side to shine, always making homemade gifts and clothing for a growing family. She then had a short career as receptionist for the law firm of Lewis, Ciccarello, et al in Charleston WV. She would begin at the Marriott Hotel Charleston WV holding many positions from the hotel's opening until her retirement as an Executive Office Secretary. She was a devoted Catholic and was a founding member of Our Lady of the Hills Parish in Pinch WV. She opened her home for all to see and worship her savior Jesus Christ. She was active in the GFWC Elk Valley Women's Club and other civic minded events always trying to improve the organization, people around her and herself. She had an uncanny knack for recalling everyone's name from kids' friends to folks she met along her long journey in life. She genuinely cared about how everyone else was doing as witnessed in her care for Bill as they aged together. She had a strong desire to always move forward, not stop, explore, and with faith and love she has now left behind those traits for all to follow. Godspeed, we love you.
Visitation to be held at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church Wednesday February 3rd from 10 to 11 a.m., with a private family only funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will be held as a private grave side service in Dunbar, West Virginia at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, St Anne's Outreach or LERMA.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.