MARILYN "SUE" ORRISON, 92, of Winfield, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 21, 2022.
Sue was born on July 30, 1930 in Centralia, Illinois to the late Fern B. Thompson. While she attended Centralia High School she met her beloved husband, the late William E. Orrison. They were married on October 2, 1955 and had their only son, Thomas a few years later. A devoted wife and mother, Sue spent many of her years traveling for her husband's work. She created and maintained beautiful homes all over the country, from Anchorage, AK to Jackson, MS to finally settling in Winfield, WV.
Known for her class and grace, Sue became a pillar of the community in Winfield. She served as secretary of Winfield High School and was an active member of Winfield United Methodist Church. She was most dedicated, however, to being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was known by her family for always being supportive and caring. She will be dearly missed.
Sue is survived by her son and daughter in law, Tom and Debbie Orrison of Winfield; grandchildren: Sarah (Ben) Beakes of Cross Lanes and Drew (Jessica) Orrison of Charleston, and her great- grandchildren: Chloe and Cooper Beakes of Cross Lanes. In addition, she is survived by her extended family, Mike and Mary Lou Albert and Angela Potter all of St. Albans.
The family would like to thank the staff of English Meadows Senior Living (formally Bellaire at Devonshire) for their wonderful care of Sue during her final years.
A private family service will take place at a later date with the Rev. Chris Scott officiating with Sue being laid to rest with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in her name to: Winfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 391, Winfield, WV 25213.
"For this God is our God for ever and ever; He will be our guide even to the end" Psalm 48:14