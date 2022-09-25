Thank you for Reading.

MARILYN "SUE" ORRISON, 92, of Winfield, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 21, 2022.

Sue was born on July 30, 1930 in Centralia, Illinois to the late Fern B. Thompson. While she attended Centralia High School she met her beloved husband, the late William E. Orrison. They were married on October 2, 1955 and had their only son, Thomas a few years later. A devoted wife and mother, Sue spent many of her years traveling for her husband's work. She created and maintained beautiful homes all over the country, from Anchorage, AK to Jackson, MS to finally settling in Winfield, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you