Marilyn Sue Rucker Payne
MARILYN SUE RUCKER PAYNE, age 82, of Pinch, WV died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 5:42 pm. Sue was a 1957 graduate of Clendenin High School. Her first job was that of being a "Stay at home Mother" to her children. When the children were of Junior High School age, Sue began working at the WV State Department of Finance and Administration.

The most important decision the Payne Family members made in their lives, came in early 1972 when each family member prayed and asked Jesus to come into their heart and save them, and forgive them of their sins. Year 2022 marks 50 years of serving the Lord at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. We know that Sue is in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and other saved family and friends that gave their hearts to Jesus. No pain, no suffering, and Mom we love you and look forward to seeing you again one day.

