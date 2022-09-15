MARILYN SUE RUCKER PAYNE, age 82, of Pinch, WV died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 5:42 pm. Sue was a 1957 graduate of Clendenin High School. Her first job was that of being a "Stay at home Mother" to her children. When the children were of Junior High School age, Sue began working at the WV State Department of Finance and Administration.
The most important decision the Payne Family members made in their lives, came in early 1972 when each family member prayed and asked Jesus to come into their heart and save them, and forgive them of their sins. Year 2022 marks 50 years of serving the Lord at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. We know that Sue is in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and other saved family and friends that gave their hearts to Jesus. No pain, no suffering, and Mom we love you and look forward to seeing you again one day.
During her tenure at Mt. Pleasant, Sue and Ms. Anna Mae Stricklen worked together teaching the 3rd and 4th grade girls Sunday School class. These girls were taught how to be saved, how to serve God, and how to act like Christian young ladies. Sue was a member of the church choir, and faithfully worked on various Church Committees such as the Decorating Committee, Events Committee, Church Directory Committees and willingly helped with anything else that needed to be done.
Sue is survived by her two children, Elizabeth Gale Burdette (Gilbert), and Dr. Dayton Dennis Payne, Jr. (Pam). No way can we leave out a third child, Dr. Thomas David Bailey (Debra) who Sue babysit from 6 weeks old and up until David was an intermediate level grade school student at Pinch Elementary School. On many Fall/Winter evenings when Sam came to pick David up, David would tell Sam that it would probably be best for him to spend the night at Sue's, because the weather forecast was calling for snow. We loved David like a brother, and still do.
Also surviving are her Grandchildren, Carrie Elizabeth Burdette Hibner (Charlie), Chad William Burdette, Dayton Dennis Payne III (Katerina), Corey Grant Payne, and Kyle Harrison Payne (Marlyn). Three precious grandsons, Carter Reed Hibner, Mason Hunter Hibner, and Levi Matthew Hibner. Many nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Dennis "Ham" Payne, on August 20, 2022, at 5:43 a.m. Sue was also preceded in death by her parents, Lonesome Ralston "LR" Rucker and Carrie Dye Rucker. She was the youngest of nine children, and the last living child. Preceding her in death: Three sisters: Clara Marie Elmore Fisher (Doc) (Bill), Mary Elizabeth Bailey (Sam), Sylvia Mae "Sib" Bird. Five brothers: Forrest William (Juanita), Orville Ray (Alice), Jack Azzie, Robert Edward (Ann), and Garland Dye.
Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Friday, September 16, 2022. The family will be receiving friends from 12:30 - 2 p.m., with the funeral beginning at 2 p.m.