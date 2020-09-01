Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARINELLA DOUGLAS TONEY, 68 of Peytona died August 30, 2020. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday September 2, at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.