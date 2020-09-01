MARINELLA DOUGLAS TONEY, 68 of Peytona died August 30, 2020. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday September 2, at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.