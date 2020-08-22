MARION A. ROBINSON III, 65, of Henderson, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at home. A private funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, August 24, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park in Milton. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
