MARION E. TALLEY, 86, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Charleston, WV.
Born in North Tarrytown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Elizabeth Talley.
Marion was a graduate of North Tarrytown High School and worked for Peabody Energy for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She especially loved going to auctions and discussing the stock market.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Rick Talley; sister Elizabeth Gilligan; as well as her two cats, Tiger and Duchess.
Marion is survived by her nephew, James Gilligan (Kim) and Frank Gilligan (Alyson); nieces, Christine Docherty, Denise Connon (Douglas), and Jennifer Talley; as well as 9 great-nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service, but her family will gather for a celebration of her life at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's name can be made to The American Cancer Society, 1700 MacCorkle Ave. SE, 3rd Floor, Charleston, WV 25314 or the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
