MARION ELIZABETH "MARIBETH" EUBANKS, 70, of Nitro, passed away August 3, 2021.
Maribeth was a 1969 graduate of St. Albans High School and worked as a Liaison with the Civil Service for the US Air Force for 20 years at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Garnett Maroney and her six-month-old daughter Andrea.
Maribeth is survived by her daughter Kelly Craig and husband Charles, granddaughter Kailey O'Bryan all of Clarksville, TN, brothers Robert P. Maroney and wife Sachie of Falls View, WV and Dennis Maroney and wife Fay of St. Albans.
Honoring Maribeth's wishes she was cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Maribeth's family, and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com