MARION LENORA ADKINS NEAL, "Well done thou good and faithful servant" Matt. 25:21 - Marion Lenora Adkins Neal, 83, of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Cabell County on June 18, 1937 to the late Oren Neal Adkins and Dollie Mae Adkins. She is also preceded in death by one sister, Janice Alta Souder. She leaves behind her husband Danny Lee Neal of 42 years; one daughter, Deanna Gail Boggs of Parkersburg, W.Va.; stepson, Davy Lee Neal of Milton, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Tia Boggs of Parkersburg, W.Va. and Michael Lee Boggs (Stephanie) of Bluefield, W.Va.; two great granddaughters, Lyndi Boggs and Charlea Boggs also of Bluefield, W.Va.; two brothers, Gary Neal Adkins of Simpsonville, S.C. and David Adkins of Roanoke, VA. She graduated from St. Albans High School and retired from Thomas Hospital in South Charleston as a LPN with 38 years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Hurricane with Rev. Jeff Davenport and Rev. Ron Stoner officiating. Burial will follow in the Ball Cemetery on Kilgore Creek Road, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their care in the late days. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
