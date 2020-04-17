MARION LOUISE BIAS, 74, of Prenter, died April 15, 2020. Visitation is limited during the Pandemic. If you would like to attend, please call Carol at (304) 421-8827. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonard johnsonfuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Friday, April 17, 2020
Barrett, Emilie - 2 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
Myers, Ella - 2:30 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Parsons, Sankey - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.