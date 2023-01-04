Marion Mildred Casebolt

MARION MILDRED (ASHBY) CASEBOLT, 91 of Nitro, was welcomed to Heaven by God on January 1, 2023.
She was born February 3, 1931, in Boone County to Hudy and Margie (Gunnoe) Ashby.
She graduated from Scott High School in 1948 and St. Francis School of Nursing in 1951. Mildred worked as a registered nurse before choosing to become a full-time wife and mother. Married for almost 56 years to the love of her life, Vernon, they enjoyed traveling, hiking, and simply being together. She was a member of the Nitro Church of Christ where she was the librarian for many years. You could find her helping with their giveaways, VBS, and many other activities. She had a strong, quiet faith that radiated in every aspect of her life. The Nitro Senior Center was her second home. She enjoyed the exercise classes, walking the halls in inclement weather, and just being with the many friends who were like family to her. She was a crossword enthusiast and always finished the paper's brain puzzles before starting her day. She was a gifted painter and many of her canvases adorn the homes of her children and grandchildren. Mildred loved bird watching, daily walks, taking care of her pets, but most of all, spending time with her family.
Rejoicing now with those who preceded her in death: her parents, husband, son, Steve; daughter, Crystal Stoner; siblings, Sonia Price, Donna Ballard, Jimmy Ashby, Sandra McCormick, Linda Layne, and great-grandson, Tucker Burdett.
Mildred leaves precious memories to those who survive: daughter, Debbie (Quinten) Campbell; son Dave (Cathy); sister Mary Pauley; daughter-in-law, Gail; grandchildren, Jeremy, Heather (Pete) Griffith, Joshua (Jennifer), Megan (Ben) Wilks, Lindsay (Ian) Burdett, Ben (Brooklyn) Campbell, Erin (Scott) Pittman, Jason (Heather), Jon, Ryan (Kristen), MacKenzie Stoner, David (Katelyn) McIntyre, Libby (Shaun) Shamblin, Whitney (Chris) Janey, as well as several great-grandchildren and numerous others whose lives she touched.
A Celebration of Mildred's life will be held on Friday, January 6, at 1 p.m. at the Nitro Church of Christ with Quinten Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to honor Mildred to Nitro Church of Christ, 20 Main Ave, Nitro, WV 25143.
Cooke Funeral Home is assisting Mildred's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
