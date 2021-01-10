MARION RUTH MILLER, 99, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House-West, South Charleston.
She was born in St. Albans to the late John Madden and Eva Johnson Miller. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Crawford; brothers, John M. Miller and Billy H. Miller; niece, Nancy Miller Keesee; nephews, John M. Miller, Jr, and Robert M. Miller.
She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.
Ruth graduated from St. Albans High School, class of 1939. After high school she graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor and Master's Degree. She retired from St. Albans High School having taught Typing and Business for over 34 years. She was also a life member of the West Virginia Association of Retired School Employees, Life member of Alpha Delta Kappa and a member of the Kappa Delta Pi, Phi Chapter.
Left to cherish her memories are her niece, Julia Epperson; nephews, Mark Crawford, Sam Miller and Bill Miller. Also there are many great nieces and nephews.
There will be a private service held at Teays Hill Cemetery by her family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations In Memory of Ruth Miller to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.
