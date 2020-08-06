MARION TIFFNER McCLURE, 80, of Griffithsville, WV, went home Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Burial will follow at McDowell Cemetery, Griffithsville. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been serving families since 1950.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.