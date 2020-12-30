MARITA SPICER REED of Chester, MD passed away on December 27, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. She was 83.
Born on January 21,1937 in Sand Fork, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Carlton Spicer Sr. and his wife, Grace Kincaid Spicer. Marita graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in West Virginia and then Glenville College with a Bachelor's degree in Early Education. She earned her Master's degree from Marshall University. Marita went on to become an Elementary Teacher in West Virginia for 30+ years before moving to Maryland. There she taught 2nd grade for an additional 10 years at Kent Island Elementary School. During her retirement years, Marita mentored young teachers for Queen Anne's County Public Schools.
Marita was involved in the choir at Kent Island United Methodist Church and had a beautiful singing voice. She loved her church and spending time with her friends. Her love of travel took her to places like England, France, Scotland, Hawaii and many other interesting places. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going to movies and Broadway shows and musicals. She also enjoyed golfing with her husband Tom and even once proudly recorded a hole in one.
Besides being a dedicated educator, Marita's passion remained her family throughout her life. She was the matriarch of the Reed family and loved keeping in touch with her many friends and extended family through Facebook and phone calls. She always had a kind word or a note of encouragement for anyone who crossed her path.
Marita is survived by her loving children, daughter, Deborah Reed and her husband Christopher Moffatt of Fredericksburg, VA; son, Thomas Franklin Reed II and his wife Genell of Eldersburg, MD; seven grandchildren Richard; Amanda (Travis); Christopher (Stephanie); Nicholas; David; Jackson; Brody; one Great grandchild Talia; Brother, Stephen Spicer and his wife, Carole of Fredericksburg, VA; sister-in-law, Rebekah Spicer of Fredericksburg, VA and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Thomas Franklin Reed, and her siblings, Betty Kania, Doris Waldeck, JoAnn Vincent, Carlton Spicer and James Spicer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kent Island United Methodist Church at 2739 Cox Neck road Chester, MD 21619.
