Marjorie Anderson

MARJORIE ANN ANDERSON, 68, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Thursday December 24, 2020 at home after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Rodney Leon Canterbury and Patricia Ann Sullivan Canterbury. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Donnie Anderson; and brother, Walter Canterbury.
She is survived by: son, Shawn Anderson (Christina); daughters, Angela Cossin and Patricia Anderson; sisters, Linda Begler and Virginia Taylor; grandchildren, Cassie (Dylan), Hailey, Hannah, Calissa, Aliyah, Hillary, Jillian and Pricia; and great grandchildren, Colton, Brailey and Hazelon.
Graveside service will be 3:30 pm Thursday December 31, 2020 at Begler Cemetery Newton, WV with Pastor Ronald Kennedy officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.