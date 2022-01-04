MARJORIE D. JIVIDEN, 86 of Eleanor passed away Friday December 31, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House following a long 64 year battle with diabetes.
She was the daughter of the late Sullivan Agie Smith and Mary Stutler Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Lester Paul "Buddy" Jividen; infant daughter, Peggy Lynn Jividen and brother, Carroll Smith.
Survivors include her daughter, Shirley (Mick) Hager of Scott Depot; sisters, Gloria Tribble of Leon, Brida Humphrey of Eleanor; brothers, Dean Smith (Patty) of Eleanor, Curtis (Linda) Smith of Ashville OH; granddaughter, Bridgette Jividen (Josh) and great grandson, Dominic Crouser. Marjorie is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Smith family and special gratitude to Marjorie's sister and caregiver, Brida Humphrey, for the exceptional care she provided and her compassion during the difficult times.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
A private service will be held at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor David Panaro Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery Given.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.