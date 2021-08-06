MARJORIE ELAINE SAMPSON passed away on August 3, 2021 at her home in Elkview.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Betty Shelton; brother, William Paul Harkins; sisters, Terry Lynn Shelton and Shirley Ann Deforge.
She is survived by her sons, Joshua Murdock and Jason Shelton; sisters, Patricia Sloan and Deborah Shelton; grandchildren Madisyn Murdock, Aiden Murdock, Ashley Seacrist, and Jacob Shelton; and great grandson Lucas Seacrist.
Margie was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed laughing, music, camping, and cookouts with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
A service will be, 1 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Collins Cemetery, Charleston.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 - 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.