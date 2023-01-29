Thank you for Reading.

Marjorie Ellen Butcher
MARJORIE (MARGE) ELLEN MORRIS BUTCHER passed away on January 21, 2023.

Born November 14, 1937, in Stone Cliff, WV to William and Edith Morris, she was one of 13 children, and had many nieces and nephews. Marge lived in Dunbar, WV most of her life, was married for 25 years to Jerry Butcher, and raised two daughters, Pam Redman and Kris Gold. She was grateful for her friends and family and always said, "I have lived a good life". She was the proud grandmother of Polly, Piper, and Gwenneth.

