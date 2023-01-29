Marjorie Ellen Butcher

MARJORIE (MARGE) ELLEN MORRIS BUTCHER passed away on January 21, 2023.
Born November 14, 1937, in Stone Cliff, WV to William and Edith Morris, she was one of 13 children, and had many nieces and nephews. Marge lived in Dunbar, WV most of her life, was married for 25 years to Jerry Butcher, and raised two daughters, Pam Redman and Kris Gold. She was grateful for her friends and family and always said, "I have lived a good life". She was the proud grandmother of Polly, Piper, and Gwenneth.
A member of the First Baptist Church of Dunbar and a woman of faith, her favorite hymn was "He Touched Me". She found a love for dancing and was a member of the Dancer's Choice Square Dance Club. After more than 40 years, she retired from the State of WV Division of Natural Resources. Her job was her passion and she created life-long friendships during her service. One of her happiest days was her surprise 70th birthday celebration attended by friends and family.
After moving into assisted living in KY in 2015, she missed her 24th Street neighbors and friends, and especially her sister, Pat. Marge journaled daily and kept every card given to her over the years, looking at them often. As her health declined, writing was one of the things she missed most.
Thankful for her caregivers, she would regularly say, "I love you", as they cared for her. As per her wishes, Marge was cremated and wanted to share these thoughts. I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done.