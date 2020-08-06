Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARJORIE ELLEN HEIB, 84, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at home. A private funeral service and visitation will be Thursday, August 6, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Letart.