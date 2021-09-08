MARJORIE F. MASSEY, age 95, of Marmet, passed away Saturday September 4, 2021 at home, with her family by her side.
She was born on April 11, 1926 in Winifrede, WV to the late Lloyd and Bertha (Shears) Petry, and was the oldest of five children.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Kenneth E. Massey; brothers, Lloyd Petry, Jr. and William Petry.
Left to cherish many wonderful and loving memories are her children, Linda Pugh, Gary (Rosemary) Massey, and Melissa Lyttle; grandchildren: Barbie (Winston) Miles, Marcie (Mario) del Pino, Felicia (Josh) Perdew, Derek (Leslie) Pugh, Heath Lyttle, and Jeslyn (Aaron) Bowyer; great grandchildren: Brantley, Ryan, Corey, Alex, Haley, Landan, and Molly; sisters Rita O'Neal and Ann (Jimmy) Stine.
Marjorie was a very special lady who loved tending to her many flowers and vegetable gardens all through the years as well as being an excellent homemaker and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
A service to honor the life of Marjorie will be held at noon on Thursday September 9, at Snodgrass Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.