MARJORIE F. STOVER, 90, of Gallipolis Ferry, WV, died Friday, August 6, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Beale Chapel Cemetery in Apple Grove. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home.
