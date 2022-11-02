Thank you for Reading.

Marjorie Hively Hudnall
MARJORIE HIVELY HUDNALL, 89 of Scott Depot went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

She was born in Roane County, the daughter of Emmett (Buck) and Thelma Hively. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Hively.

