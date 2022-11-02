MARJORIE HIVELY HUDNALL, 89 of Scott Depot went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
She was born in Roane County, the daughter of Emmett (Buck) and Thelma Hively. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Hively.
Marge graduated from Dunbar High School and Capitol City Commercial College. She was employed by Union Carbide until leaving to join her husband who was stationed with the US Army at Fort Rucker, Alabama. She later resided in Nitro where they raised their family. Marge then worked as a secretary at Mouldagraph Corporation where she retired with 20 years of service.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro where she was active in the United Methodist Women, the Ina Thomas Circle and the Sew Happy Quilters. She was a charter member of the Magic Valley Mother's Club and a past president of The Child Study League. Marge enjoyed her grandchildren, her dog, Cody, working in her flower garden, reading, and working crossword puzzles.
Marge is survived by her husband of 70 years, Kenneth of Scott Depot, son, Scott and wife Kim of Laguna Niguel, CA, daughter Vicki Michaels and husband Tom of Lagrange Park, IL. Five grandchildren: Jessica Chomyn (David) of Laguna Niguel, CA, Sean Hudnall of Laguna Niguel, CA, Brandon Michaels of Clarendon Hills, IL, Sarah Michaels, Noblesville, IN, and Rachel Arif (Ahmed) of Chicago, IL, one great-grandson, Kaden Hudnall.
A Celebration of Marge's life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, located on the corner of Third Street and Kanawha Terrace, with Rev. Nancy White and Rev. Sara Facemeyer Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 2008 20th Street, Nitro, WV 25143.
Thank you to the staff of Thomas Health Oncology Department and the Radiation Department for their kind and compassionate care.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting Marge's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com